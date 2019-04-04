Full list of candidates in Chesterfield Borough Council elections announced

The candidates standing for election to Chesterfield Borough Council in this May’s local elections have been announced.

The election will take place on Thursday, May 2 with all 48 seats in the council’s 19 wards up for election.

The candidates standing in each ward are below:

Barrow Hill and New Whittington ward – three seats

· Sue Bean (Lab)

· Barry Bingham (LD)

· John Abayomi Daramy (UKIP)

· Lisa-Marie Derbyshire (Lab)

· John Flint (Lab)

· Paul Robert Holmes (LD)

· Adam Edmund Parrish (Con)

· Linda Rowley (Con)

· Oliver Scheidt (Con)

· Kelly Marie Thornton (LD)

· Robert Christopher Warwick (UKIP).

Brimington North ward – two seats

· Jon Graham Cayzer (LD)

· Terry Gilby (Lab)

· Claire Sandra Lewis (LD)

· Suzie Francis Perkins (Lab)

· Simon John Temperton (Con).

Brimington South ward – three seats

· Andy Bellamy (Lab)

· Ian William Callan (Lab)

· Jane Stephanie Collins (LD)

· Russell David Eagling (LD)

· Tricia Gilby (Lab)

· Craig Ian Hoyland (Con)

· Ian Openshaw (LD).

Brockwell ward – three seats

· Stephen Brunt (Lab)

· Maureen Davenport (LD)

· Ed Fordham (LD)

· Katherine Elizabeth Hollingworth (LD)

· Jarrad Morris Keyes (Lab)

· Lesley Whetton (Lab)

· Annetta Jean Woodhead (Con).

Dunston ward – three seats

· Joanne Favreau (LD)

· Jolyon James Favreau (LD)

· Janice Marie Marriott (Lab)

· Margaret Ann Moss (Con)

· Mark David Rayner (Lab)

· Ronald Arthur Satterfitt (LD)

· Gordon Simmons (Lab).

Hasland ward – three seats

· Mick Brady (Lab)

· Stuart Brittain (Lab)

· Bridget Anne Dunks (LD)

· Elizabeth Frear (LD)

· Paul Gibbons (Con)

· Dorothy Carol Herring (LD)

· Amanda Serjeant (Lab)

· Darren Andrew Yates (Grn).

Hollingwood and Inkersall ward – three seats

· Mick Bagshaw (Ind)

· Joanne Iris Barnett (Lab)

· Helen Ann Elliott (Lab)

· Anthony Hill (Lab)

· Paul Alan Mann (Ind)

· William Roland Nightingale (LD)

· Ruth Marina Perry (Ind)

· Arron Jamie Keith Shutler (LD)

· Keith Doran Shutler (LD)

· Frank Alan Wilkinson (Con).

Holmebrook ward – two seats

· Glenys Falconer (LD)

· Keith Falconer (LD)

· Gordon Alexander McLaren (Lab)

· Ron Mihaly (Lab)

· Richard Frederick Woodhead (Con)

Linacre ward – two seats

· Peter Ian Barr (LD)

· Emily Jane Coy (LD)

· David Raymond Culley (Lab)

· Rod Harrison (Con)

· Marion Thorpe (Lab)

Loundsley Green ward – two seats

· Ray Catt (Lab)

· Simon Richard Coy (LD)

· Sandra Furniss (Con)

· Matthew James Genn (LD)

· Avis Joan Murphy (Lab).

Lowgates and Woodthorpe ward – two seats

· Dean Collins (Lab)

· Lisa Kelly Collins (Lab)

· Stephen Hartley (LD)

· Rhodri Galt Hutchinson (Con)

· Paul Anthony Jacobs (LD)

· Joe Mann (Ind)

· Michelle Joan Mann (Ind)

· Malcolm Rowley (Con).

Middlecroft and Poolsbrook ward – two seats

· Margaret Elizabeth Andrews (Con)

· Dale Thomas Denton (Ind)

· Barry Dyke (Lab)

· Harry Edward Holloway (LD)

· Cheryl Lesley Jackson (Ind)

· Chris Ludlow (Lab)

· Kevin John Maher (LD).

Moor ward – two seats

· Kate Caulfield (Lab)

· Paul Knaggs (Lab)

· Pam Millward (LD)

· Tony Rogers (LD)

· Barry Thompson (UKIP)

· Irene Wilkinson (Con).

Old Whittington ward – two seats

· Norman Andrews (Con)

· June Bingham (LD)

· Jean Mary Innes (Lab)

· Peter Innes (Lab)

· Andy Jakins (LD)

· Paul Christopher Stone (CInd)

· Philip Anthony Wood (CInd).

Rother ward – three seats

· Harry Steven Atkins (LD)

· Lisa Danielle Blakemore (Lab)

· Jenny Flood (Lab)

· Keith Miles (Lab)

· Trevor Maurice Millward (LD)

· Dawn Elizabeth Nickson (LD)

· Sara Scotting (Con).

St Helen’s ward – two seats

· Oliver James Fish (LD)

· Jill Mannion-Brunt (Lab)

· Yvette Denise Nicole Marsden (LD)

· Tom Murphy (Lab)

· Michael James Sterland (Con).

St Leonard’s ward – three seats

· Sharon Lesley Blank (Lab)

· Maggie Cannon (LD)

· Michael Harrison (LD)

· Dan Kelly (Lab)

· Adrian Mather (LD)

· Kate Sarvent (Lab)

· Anne Margaret Sterland (Con).

Walton ward – three seats

· Graham Frederick Barnett (Lab)

· John David Lee Boult (Con)

· Ian Leslie Jerram (Con)

· Maggie Kellman (LD)

· Nick Redihough (LD)

· Rachel Rush (Lab)

· John Robert Briers Scotting (Con)

· Tom Snowdon (LD)

· Mark Leonard Stirland (Lab)

· David John Wadsworth (Grn).

West ward – three seats

· Howard Borrell (LD)

· James Paul Dale (Con)

· Stephen William Hibbert (Lab)

· Marcus Stanton Linsey (Con)

· Steve Lismore (Lab)

· Stephen Marriott (Lab)

· Paul Adam Niblock (LD)

· Shirley Anne Niblock (LD)

· Nigel Robert Sterland (Con).

Polls are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 2.

Votes for the Chesterfield Borough Council elections will be counted at Queen’s Park Sports Centre, Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, from 10am on Friday, May 3.

The first results are expected around noon, with the final results expected by 2pm.

Candidates and agents are invited to a candidate and agent briefing session on Wednesday 17 April at 6pm at the Town Hall, Rose Hill. Detailed information will be given regarding the election processes.

Twelve current councillors are not standing in the election, they are:

· Councillor Helen Bagley (St Helen’s ward)

· Councillor Jeannie Barr (Linacre ward)

· Councillor Richard Bexton (Barrow Hill and New Whittington ward)

· Councillor John Burrows (Brimington North ward)

· Councillor John Dickinson (Brockwell ward)

· Councillor Alexis Diouf (Walton ward)

· Councillor Vickey-Anne Diouf (Walton ward)

· Councillor Sarah Hollingworth (Dunston ward)

· Councillor Ken Huckle (St Leonard’s ward)

· Councillor Donald Parsons (Middlecroft and Poolsbrook ward)

· Councillor Andy Slack (Hasland ward)

· Councillor Mick Wall (Loundsley Green ward).

Key:

CInd = Chesterfield Independents

Con = Conservative Party

Grn = Green Party

Ind = Independent

Lab = Labour Party

LD = Liberal Democrats

UKIP = UK Independence Party