FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...

PETROL

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 115.9ppl

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl

Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 1170ppl

Esso Express, Chesterfield - 117.9ppl

DIESEL

Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 119.9ppl

Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 120.9ppl

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 121.9ppl

Morrisons, Chesterfield - 121.9ppl

Morrisons, Staveley- 121.9ppl