FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield

Live in the Chesterfield area and need fuel for your vehicle? If so, head to these places for the cheapest deal...
PETROL
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 115.9ppl
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl
Morrisons, Chesterfield - 116.9ppl
Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 1170ppl
Esso Express, Chesterfield - 117.9ppl
DIESEL
Brimington Service Station, Brimington - 119.9ppl
Sainsburys, Chesterfield - 120.9ppl
Tesco Extra, Chesterfield - 121.9ppl
Morrisons, Chesterfield - 121.9ppl
Morrisons, Staveley- 121.9ppl