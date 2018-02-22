Freedom Community Project’s success in helping the homeless and those in debt

Bolsover Rotary Club members welcomed Mark North, a founder of Freedom Community Project, who gave a talk on the charity.

Last year the project supported 40 homeless people into housing, and some 64 people with serious personal debt difficulties. They also some 1200 people gain backdated benefit payments to which they were entitled.

Mark went on to say that the unprecedented numbers needing support had put a strain on the organisation, which will reflect in a funding issue next year. Sadly this comes at a time when the project will be gearing up to tackle even more debt, homelessness, benefit enquiries, and tribunals than ever before.

Mark gave examples of some cases that were heart-rending but successfully dealt with by his dedicated team of workers.