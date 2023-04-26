The Chesterfield Children’s Festival is being organised by award-winning arts charity, Junction Arts and will celebrate the joy of childhood, imagination, and play. It will take place in Queen’s Park in July and promises to bring colour and excitement to Chesterfield during the summer holidays.

The two-day event will focus on arts and culture, with a number of acts and activities taking place over the weekend. Entertainment announced so far includes a silent disco tour, an interactive game zone, a comedy club, a circus, storytime yoga, tie-dye workshops, face-painting and a brass band that plays everyone’s favourite Disney tunes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music and live theatre will take place in and around the town centre during the festival weekend, the full line-up will be announced in June.

Chesterfield Children's Festival

Junction Arts will also commission a new artwork on the themes of childhood, play and games to celebrate the launch of the festival. Three local primary schools in Chesterfield and surrounding areas will work with the artist during several engagement sessions in the spring.

Junction Arts Project Coordinator, Jemma Burton said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of the Chesterfield Children’s Festival, a weekend that’s all about fun with live performances and lots of opportunities to get creative. We have secured lots of high-quality acts already, but we’ll be announcing more very soon!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad