Freddie Flintoff's TV show fish bar spotted in Derbyshire

Police in Erewash are used to dealing with untaxed, unroadworthy vehicles on a regular basis.

However, they came across a different type of vehicle altogether today - a specially-made mobile chippie, used on Sky One's Flintoff: Lord of the Fries.

The converted hackney cab was driven across the UK by former international cricketer Freddie Flintoff, for a 2015 TV show.

The Sky 1 HD series Flintoff: Lord Of The Fries saw the former England cricket captain pursue his childhood dream of running his own fish and chip shop.

Freddie embarked on the tour with extreme cyclist Rob Penn in the eco-friendly, cooking-fat-fuelled van.

The van was spotted by officers from Erewash Response Unit, by Chatsworth Motors in Long Eaton.