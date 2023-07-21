Four miles of congestion on M1 after vehicle fire on motorway in Derbyshire
Motorists are warned to expect delays on the M1 this afternoon following a vehicle fire.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
It is reported that there are four miles of congestion on the approach to junctions 27 and 28 northbound near Alfreton.
A vehicle fire saw lanes closed earlier though three of the four lanes are now back open. The blaze was first reported at 11.41am this morning with emergency services attending the scene.
A spokesperson for National Highways said drivers should expect delays of around 20 minutes.