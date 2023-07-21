News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Four miles of congestion on M1 after vehicle fire on motorway in Derbyshire

Motorists are warned to expect delays on the M1 this afternoon following a vehicle fire.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

It is reported that there are four miles of congestion on the approach to junctions 27 and 28 northbound near Alfreton.

A vehicle fire saw lanes closed earlier though three of the four lanes are now back open. The blaze was first reported at 11.41am this morning with emergency services attending the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for National Highways said drivers should expect delays of around 20 minutes.