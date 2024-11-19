Former Tottenham and Coventry City full-back and Chester FC goalkeeper sign on loan for Matlock

Dermi Lusala began his career with Tottenham.

​Matlock Town have announced the three-month loan signing of 28-year-old goalkeeper Cameron Mason from Chester FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason joined Curzon Ashton in 2014 after completing his scholarship at Chesterfield, and was with the Nash for seven years, making more than 150 appearances for the club.

The shot-stopper went on to join Southport in the summer of 2021, before moving to Guiseley for an undisclosed fee in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, he returned to Curzon, playing 35 times for the club as they reached the National League North play-offs for the first time.

He would join Chester FC in the summer after several clubs battled it out for his signature.

His loan to Matlock will help cover the loss of the suspended Rogan Ravenhill, who in turn is on loan from Barnsley.

Also signing on loan is right-back Dermi Lusala from Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lusala is a product of the of the Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford academies and transferred to Coventry City in 2022.

During his time with the Sky Blues, Lusala had a brief loan spell with Barwell before departing the Championship side at the expiration of his contract following the conclusion of the 23/24 season.

After a successful trial, Lusala made the move to Buxton in August 2024 and has now linked up with Ryan Cresswell's Gladiators as they look to cover the loss of the injured Kwame Boateng as well as add further depth to their squad.