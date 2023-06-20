The Environemnt Agency has reported that small, flashier rivers and streams are beginning to respond to heavy rainfall as a result of localised thunderstorms passing through Derbyshire.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Environemnt Agency said: “Please avoid contact with flood water and avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

Areas most at risk are low lying agricultural land, roads and footpaths close to small rivers and streams. Water levels could rise rapidly and potentially generate deep, fast flows.

A photo from Ambergate Cricket Club, which flooded in 2021.

The flood alert, which has been set up at 11 am today will stay in place until 9pm this evening, June 20 – as forecasters may prolong it if the water levels remain high.

Currently, the flood alert covers tributaries to the Rivers Noe, Derwent and Wye in North Derbyshire including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook.

The warning has been also issued for Bottle Brook and tributaries from Denby to the River Derwent at Little Eaton.

A separate alert is in place for tributaries of the River Erewash including Golden Brook, Beauvale Brook, Bailey Brook, Boundary Brook and Golden Stream close to the border of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.