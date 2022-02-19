Flood warning for the river Derwent in Matlock
A flood warning has been issued for the river Derwent at Matlock.
A police spokesperson said: “The river Derwent at Matlock is now predicted to rise above normal levels to 4.44m on Sunday evening meaning flooding is possible so if you live or work in an area at risk of flooding please act now.“A limited supply of sandbags will be available to collect from the Imperial Rooms car park from this afternoon.”
A yellow warning for rain comes into force at midnight tonight for northern parts of Derbyshire and a yellow warning for wind is in place from the same time for the whole county, with more strong gusts expected.To sign up for flood alerts click here. For advice on how to prepare for a flood visit the government’s website.