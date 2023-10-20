Flood alerts issued for Derbyshire as weather warnings come active in the county

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Derbyshire this morning as weather warnings for heavy rain are active.

The Environment Agancy has issued a flood warning – meaning flooding is expected – for the River Erewash at Langley Mill and Ilkeston

The warning says: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Pinxton river gauge as a result of Storm BABET. Consequently, flooding of property is expected to begin between 06:45 and 7:45 today, 20/10/23. Areas most at risk are Langley Mill, and Shipley Gate, including Derby Road, and Cromford Road. Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 06:00 on 21/10/23.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.”

Flood alerts have been issue for areas around rivers across Derbyshire this morning

The warning is also in place for the River Erewash in Ilkeston including Station Street and Furnace Road.

Flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, have also been issued for Bottle Brook and tributaries from Denby to the River Derwent at Little Eaton as well as the River Derwent from Rowsley to the River Trent at Shardlow.

Another has been issued for the Upper River Rother catchment, with areas most at risk including the River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.

Alerts are also in place at the River Amber around Ambergate, the River Erewash around Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre as well as for theRiver Trent in Derbyshire at Willington, Barrow upon Trent, Swarkestone, Bargate Lane, and the access roads to Willington Meadows, the Twyford Village access road, Church Lane at Barrow, and Ingleby Lane.

A further flood alert is in place for the Flood alert for River Wye in Derbyshire, with areas most at risk including low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas as well as for the Upper Detwent – where areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Bamford, Leadmill, Curbar, Grindleford, and Rowsley.

An alert is also in place for tributaries of Rivers Derwent, Wye and Noe in North Derbyshire including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook.