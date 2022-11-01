An alert is in place this morning on the River Wye in Derbyshire , where flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

The Environment Agency (EA) said: “Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours, however should be lighter today. We expect river levels to remain high until Friday. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”