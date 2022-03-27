The fire service said the blaze was being driven by the wind, making firefighting more challenging

They are expected to remain at the scene of the blaze - which covers about 50 hectares - "for some time" on Sunday.

The fire service added: "The fire is being driven by the wind making firefighting more challenging."

On Sunday, the fire service said they had seven engines and two off-road vehicles at the scene, between Round Intake and Didsbury Intake.

Later, at about 3pm, they said they were beginning to scale back crews and planned to withdraw all resources by the early evening.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service added their support on Saturday night, with three fire engines and one wildfire unit.

The fire service added: "Some residents in Greater Manchester reported smoke and ash last night.