Firefighters tackle electrical fire in Chesterfield Firefighters were called to extinguish an electrical pylon on fire on Lime Tree Grove this morning . Crews from Clay Cross and Chesterfield worked with the police and Western Power and Severn Trent Water to isolate and deal with the incident at 8.27am. Lime Tree Grove Danesmoor