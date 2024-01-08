Firefighters tackle blaze in Derbyshire village as van ‘well alight’
Fire and rescue officers from Dronfield were called to attend a van on fire in Apperknowle.
Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on High Street, at 5.57pm on Saturday, January 6.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered a large van well alight. Two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire. The incident has been left in the care of Derbyshire police.”
Derbyshire police have been contacted for a comment.