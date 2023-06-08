Firefighters tackle blaze at property in Derbyshire town – as road remains closed for several hours
Fire crews have spent hours fighting a blaze in a Derbyshire town – with the street currently closed to traffic.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fire at a property on Haddon Street in Ilkeston.
They were called to reports of a blaze at 3.08am this morning – and confirmed that all occupants of the address had been accounted for.
Haddon Street remains closed at the junction of Norman Road, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.