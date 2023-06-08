News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters tackle blaze at property in Derbyshire town – as road remains closed for several hours

Fire crews have spent hours fighting a blaze in a Derbyshire town – with the street currently closed to traffic.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fire at a property on Haddon Street in Ilkeston.

They were called to reports of a blaze at 3.08am this morning – and confirmed that all occupants of the address had been accounted for.

The fire broke out at a home on Haddon Street.
Haddon Street remains closed at the junction of Norman Road, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

