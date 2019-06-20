Firefighters rescue injured horse on A38 in Derbyshire

Derbyshire firefighters have rescued an injured horse which got stuck attempting to climb through a small transport lorry on the A38.

Two horses were being transported in the lorry on the A38 at Little Eaton, when one panicked and attempted to leave the lorry - and getting stuck in the process.

The stuck horse. Picture: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews from Nottingham Road in Derby, and Alfreton Fire Station, attended the scene and carefully manoeuvred the animal from the jockey door.

The horse suffered a few minor cuts, but both horses are okay and have now been passed to the care of their owner and the vet.

The A38 at Little Eaton was closed yesterday (June 19) for about two and a half hours while the horse was rescued.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two racehorses had been travelling in a small lorry when one panicked and got stuck over the top of the central partition.

"One horse had to be heavily sedated and gently manoeuvred by crews from Nottingham Road and Alfreton fire stations, hind quarters first, out the jockey door.

"Crews worked carefully to remove the panicked horse from the rear jockey door, taking more than an hour and a half to prevent further injury.

"A few minor cuts and scrapes, but both horses are okay and have been passed into the care of the vet and owner."