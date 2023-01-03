Firefighters from Clay Cross, Chesterfield, Alfreton and Staveley attend house fire - caused by diesel heater
Firefighters from Clay Cross, Chesterfield, Alfreton and Staveley Fire Stations were called to attend a house fire on Darley Avenue, North Wingfield.
By Julia Rodgerson
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:12pm
On arrival, at the property at 9.19pm on Monday, January 2, crews found a wooden structure on the side of the house was well alight.
All occupants in the property at the time of the incident had evacuated.
A fire investigation has now determined that the fire was accidental, with the most likely cause being a diesel heater.