Firefighters’ CPR marathon fundraiser shares life-saving skills with shoppers

Ilkeston firefighters hosted a 12 hour CPR Marathon fundraiser for the BHF. Pictured are firefighters Dan Davies, Darren Bishop, Mark Burnham, Steve Blackett and Steve Cook, Jayne Clifford regional support manager for BHF and Tesco staff members Sarah Barnatt and Liz Wright.
Derbyshire firefighters have been teaching supermarket shoppers valuable life-saving skills during a charity fundraiser for two very worthy causes.

The Ilkeston firefighters spent 12 hours at Tesco, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, on Friday, January 26, until 9pm, as part of cardiopulmonary resuscitation marathon.

Donations have been received for the Firefighters Charity and for the British Heart Foundation.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman thanked everyone who supported the event and everyone who also took part in the CPR marathon.