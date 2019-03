Firefighters attended a vehicle fire on the M1.

Crews from Staveley and Chesterfield arrived on the motorway at around 6.45am this morning (Tuesday, March 19).

The blaze was out on arrival.

Crews inspected the vehicle and have first aid to the owner who had suffered 'minor burns' to their hands.

