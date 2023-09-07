Firefighters responding to a house fire in Stonebroom, Derbyshire.

Emergency services raced to Stonebroom yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 6) to extinguish the fire.

Two crews responded with at least seven firefighters spotted tackling the blaze.

It is as yet unknown what the cause of the fire was: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.

