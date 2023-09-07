News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters called to house blaze in Derbyshire village

Firefighters were called to the scene of a houze blaze in a Derbyshire village.
By Oliver McManus
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters responding to a house fire in Stonebroom, Derbyshire.

Emergency services raced to Stonebroom yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 6) to extinguish the fire.

Two crews responded with at least seven firefighters spotted tackling the blaze.

It is as yet unknown what the cause of the fire was: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.

Ashfield Fire Station shared images of the response on social media – saying they were called to assist DFRS with their response.

