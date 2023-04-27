Emergency services were called out to a building fire on Crompton Road, Ilkeston, at 11.30pm last night, with six appliances and one aerial ladder platform in attendance.

Nearby residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters are still at the scene this morning, with two fire appliances in attendance with three ground monitors in use. Teams are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.