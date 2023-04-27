News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters battle blaze at Derbyshire industrial estate

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a Derbyshire industrial estate overnight.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST

Emergency services were called out to a building fire on Crompton Road, Ilkeston, at 11.30pm last night, with six appliances and one aerial ladder platform in attendance.

Nearby residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume.

Firefighters are still at the scene this morning, with two fire appliances in attendance with three ground monitors in use. Teams are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.

Firefighters are expected to stay at the scene most of the day
