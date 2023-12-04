Firefighters and ambulance called as car with two women and child on board goes through wall in Peak District after skidding on ice, causing injuries
The incident happened about midday on Sunday, December 3 on Bar Road in Curbar in the Peak District.
A car, with two women and an infant on board, went through a wall after skidding on ice. One of the women suffered multiple injuries as a result.
A team member from Edale Mountain Rescue was made aware of the incident by a resident and was quickly on the scene providing assistance to the injured person.Later firefighters from Bakewell and Clay Cross, Basics Doctor, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and a crew from HART attended to provide further support.
Firefighters extricated one woman from the vehicle, and she was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Two further occupants of the car, a woman and an infant girl, had self-extricated from the vehicle before the arrival of fire crews.