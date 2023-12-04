News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters and ambulance called as car with two women and child on board goes through wall in Peak District after skidding on ice, causing injuries

A car left the road and went through a wall in the Hope Valley area due to difficult conditions on the road.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT
The incident happened about midday on Sunday, December 3 on Bar Road in Curbar in the Peak District.

A car, with two women and an infant on board, went through a wall after skidding on ice. One of the women suffered multiple injuries as a result.

A team member from Edale Mountain Rescue was made aware of the incident by a resident and was quickly on the scene providing assistance to the injured person.Later firefighters from Bakewell and Clay Cross, Basics Doctor, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and a crew from HART attended to provide further support.

An ambulance attended after a car, with a driver and two passengers on board, went through a wall after skidding on ice in Peak District.

Firefighters extricated one woman from the vehicle, and she was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two further occupants of the car, a woman and an infant girl, had self-extricated from the vehicle before the arrival of fire crews.

