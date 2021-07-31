Firecrews tackle Chesterfield blaze
Firecrews from Staveley were called out to tackle a blaze in the early hours of the morning.
They attended the incindent at Whittington Road in Barrow Hill, where a horse box motorhome was on fire.
Fire crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
Overnight, Derbyshire firefighters also attended a fire in the open at Rosliston Forestry Centre.
This was a small fire in a wooded area and crews used water back packs to extinguish the fire.