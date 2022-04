Fire crews from Chesterfield and Alfreton attended the incident after the animal became trapped in railings in a field off Unstone Road, in Old Whittington.

Firefighters released the fallow deer from the railings using an improvised car jack.

Crews reported that the deer had no apparent injuries and so was released back into the wild.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Alfreton were involved in the rescue operation. Image for illustration only