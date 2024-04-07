Fire service update after two people die after fire breaks out at property in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a house on Staunton Close in Chesterfield at 2.50am today (Sunday, April 7), following a 999 call from a neighbour who could hear a smoke alarm sounding.

Officers attended with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, and assisted with road closures and scene preservation.

A woman managed to escape from the property but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a safety precaution and residents are staying with family and friends.

The fire occurred at a property on Staunton Close.

Group Manager Nathan Stevens from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Early this morning fire crews attended a house fire where sadly two people have lost their lives. Crews from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley, and Dronfield attended the fire and on arrival at the scene firefighters rapidly deployed into the property to search and locate the occupants, while other crews tackled the fire from outside. One occupant had managed to escape, but tragically two adults have now been confirmed deceased. The thoughts of everyone at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are with the deceased, their family and friends at this distressing time.”

Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 141 of April 7, using one of the following methods: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101