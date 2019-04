Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a field in Bolsover.

The crew attended the scene at 2.25pm yesterday (Saturday, April 6).

Firefighters called to a control burn

This turned out to be controlled burning and advice given to the person present.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding people to let them know if they are having a bonfire so they don't get called out unnecessarily.

Call 01332 861800 if you are planning a bonfire.