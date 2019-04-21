Fire crews were called out to three fires in three days in the same neighbourhood

Belper firefighters put out a blazing refuse bin after a series of call-outs in the same area over the weekend.

The crew used canvas buckets of water to extinguish the refuse bin which was well alight on the recreation ground at Whitemoor Lane, Belper, at 1.20am, today, Sunday, April 21.

Firefighters had previously been forced to attend two suspicious incidents after fires erupted on Whitemoor Lane during Friday evening, on April 19, in Belper.

Rubbish was found ablaze on Whitemoor Lane, in Far Laund, Belper, about 8.25pm, on Friday, April 19, and a dog poo bin was discovered on fire at 8.50pm, Friday, on the same road.

A Belper fire crew armed with buckets of water extinguished the blazing dog poo bin.

Derbyshire police were informed about the first two incidents after the first fire was believed to have been started deliberately, according to Derbyshire fire service.