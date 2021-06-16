Fire crews rush to blaze in home near Chesterfield

Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross rushed to Mill Crescent, Wingerworth, at about 4pm today but fortunately the fire was out when they arrived at the scene.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We attended a kitchen fire at a property on Mill Crescent, Wingerworth.

