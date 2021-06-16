Fire crews rush to blaze in home near Chesterfield
Firefighters have been called to a fire in the kitchen of a home near Chesterfield.
Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross rushed to Mill Crescent, Wingerworth, at about 4pm today but fortunately the fire was out when they arrived at the scene.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We attended a kitchen fire at a property on Mill Crescent, Wingerworth.
"Luckily this was out on the arrival of the crews. Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan for smoke clearance and a thermal image camera.”