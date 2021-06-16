Fire crews rush to blaze in home near Chesterfield

Firefighters have been called to a fire in the kitchen of a home near Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:15 pm

Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross rushed to Mill Crescent, Wingerworth, at about 4pm today but fortunately the fire was out when they arrived at the scene.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We attended a kitchen fire at a property on Mill Crescent, Wingerworth.

MORE: Derbyshire dad steps in to help OAP 'stranded and alone' on broken-down mobility scooter

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chesterfield firefighters were called to a fire in Wingerworth.

"Luckily this was out on the arrival of the crews. Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan for smoke clearance and a thermal image camera.”

Chesterfield