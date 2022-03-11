Fire crews from four stations called on to tackle blaze at Derbyshire industrial unit

At 5.20am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue reported that they were dealing with a fire at an industrial unit on Station Road, Langley Mill.

Station Road was quickly closed. At 5.30am, Derbyshire Police tweeted: “A608 Station Road in #LangleyMill is currently closed from the #Eastwood roundabout, due to a fire at a business in Station Road.

“Firefighters and police are currently in attendance. No further information is available at this time. Please avoid the area, taking alternative routes where possible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from four stations were needed to get the fire under control.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, and at 6.55am, DFRS said that the incident had been scaled down. One engine from Ilkeston station remained on the scene, one hose reel jet was still in use, and crews from Heanor, Eastwood and Ripley were stood down.