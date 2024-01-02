Fire crews descend on Derbyshire town after home and two vehicles caught up in blaze

Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in a Derbyshire town on New Year’s Eve – with a house and two vehicles catching alight.

At 11.44pm on Sunday, December 31, firefighters were called to a house fire on Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover. Fire crews from Bolsover, Staveley and Clowne attended the incident.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered one camper van and one van on the drive well alight – and that the fire had spread to the property.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.