Fire crews descend on Derbyshire town after home and two vehicles caught up in blaze
At 11.44pm on Sunday, December 31, firefighters were called to a house fire on Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover. Fire crews from Bolsover, Staveley and Clowne attended the incident.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered one camper van and one van on the drive well alight – and that the fire had spread to the property.
“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
“All persons were accounted for and the incident has been left with Derbyshire Police.”