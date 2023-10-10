Fire crews deployed to explosion at property in Derbyshire village which left one man injured
Emergency services attended an incident in a Derbyshire village after an explosion left a man injured.
Firefighters from Staveley, Worksop and Clowne were called to reports of an explosion at a property on Rectory Road, Clowne, at 3.48pm yesterday (Monday, October 9).
One male was treated by fire crews for his injuries before being handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
The scene was made safe by firefighters and partner agencies. It was left with police to maintain a cordon overnight.
A joint police and fire investigation is due to commence today.