Fire crews called to house fire in Derbyshire town – with property gutted by the blaze

Firefighters were deployed to a house fire in a Derbyshire town yesterday – which caused serious damage to the property.

By Tom Hardwick
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:25 pm
On Friday, August 12, firefighters from the Dronfield Station were called to attend a house fire in Killamarsh.

The crew, assisted by their counterparts from Clay Cross and Sheffield Central, were able to extinguish the blaze. The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that no one was injured during the incident.

Firefighters believed that the blaze started in a shed, and then spread to the adjoining property.

