Fire crews called to blaze at derelict heritage building in Chesterfield dating back to 1800s – formerly home to a popular club
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 7.15pm on Tuesday, April 23, firefighters were called to a fire at Duckmanton Lodge on Chesterfield Road, Calow.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Staveley and Chesterfield, supported by an aerial ladder platform (ALP), attended the scene.
“Upon arrival, crews discovered a small fire on the first floor of the building. The ALP was deployed to allow safe access to the fire, which was extinguished using a hose reel jet.”
Duckmanton Lodge dates back to the 1800s and was the former home of the Civil Service Club, but the venue closed down in 2006. Despite being sold in 2011, the building has remained vacant ever since.
READ THIS: Bitter Chesterfield neighbour boundary dispute has been settled in court - after raging for 30 years
In 2021, the Chesterfield and District Civic Society included Duckmanton Lodge in a list of heritage buildings and structures across Chesterfield which they believed to be ‘at risk’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.