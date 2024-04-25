Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 7.15pm on Tuesday, April 23, firefighters were called to a fire at Duckmanton Lodge on Chesterfield Road, Calow.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Staveley and Chesterfield, supported by an aerial ladder platform (ALP), attended the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered a small fire on the first floor of the building. The ALP was deployed to allow safe access to the fire, which was extinguished using a hose reel jet.”

Duckmanton Lodge was hit by a fire this week.

Duckmanton Lodge dates back to the 1800s and was the former home of the Civil Service Club, but the venue closed down in 2006. Despite being sold in 2011, the building has remained vacant ever since.