Fire crews attend as chimney causes fire in Buxton

Fire and rescue crews were called to reports of a fire at a property in Buxton.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST

Buxton Green Fire and Rescue team attended the fire in a chimney at a property on Macclesfield Road.

The incident happened at 3pm, on Monday, April 17.

Crews had to use the chimney gear to extinguish the fire.

Buxton Green Fire and Rescue team attended a fire in a chimney at a property on Macclesfield Road in Buxton, Peak District.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire has now been put out and the property has been ventilated.

