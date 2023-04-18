Fire crews attend as chimney causes fire in Buxton
Fire and rescue crews were called to reports of a fire at a property in Buxton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2023
Updated 18th Apr 2023
Buxton Green Fire and Rescue team attended the fire in a chimney at a property on Macclesfield Road.
The incident happened at 3pm, on Monday, April 17.
Crews had to use the chimney gear to extinguish the fire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire has now been put out and the property has been ventilated.