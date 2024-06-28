Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire and Rescue issued a warning following an incident at Ringwood Lake, in Brimington.

Officers from Derbyshire police and Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a person in Ringwood Lake, at around 5.20pm on Thursday, June 27.

Witnesses reported increased number of police vehicles seen driving through Brimington.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “When officers attended no-one was seen in the water, and it was then reported that a teenager had been in the water but had managed to get themselves out safely.

Officers from Derbyshire police and Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a person in Ringwood Lake, Brimington. Pictured in Ringwood Park.

“A group of youths who were seen in the area at the time were spoken to and given advice around water safety. There have been reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and our officers will be increasing patrols as a result.”

Following the incident Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued safety advice warning against swimming in open water.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, fire crews liaised with police officers in attendance and a full inspection was carried out which determined there was no-one in the water.

“Open water, such as rivers, reservoirs and quarries may seem enticing in warm weather, but they can be extremely dangerous even for the strongest swimmer.

“Cold water shock can cause muscle cramps and breathing difficulties and quickly lead to drowning. Hidden debris, fast-flowing water, rocks and strong currents can cause you to get trapped.”

“Float to Live – if you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you can’t swim to safety, float on your back with your arms and legs out like a star and shout for help. Never enter the water to help someone else in difficulty. Call 999 immediately.”