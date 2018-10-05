Fines for littering increase in Chesterfield

Litter louts in Chesterfield are to face heftier fines.

Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet has agreed to increase the penalty level for anyone caught dropping litter to the statutory maximum of £150, reduced to £60 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

The rise - up from £60 - is in line with new laws introduced in April.

In addition to this, new legislation means that the registered keeper can be issued with a civil penalty for litter thrown from a vehicle - even if the registered keeper was not the person who threw the litter.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We spend £500,000 on street cleaning every year to make sure the streets are kept looking clean and tidy.

"Every day our staff are out from early morning in all weathers but by lunchtime there is litter floating about because a small minority of people cannot use one of the thousand litter bins we have in Chesterfield.

"This isn't fair on the majority of our residents or on the many visitors to the town and is why we have agreed to increase the amount of the fixed penalty notice for littering in line with the law.

"We hope this tougher deterrent will help reduce the amount of litter we see on the borough’s streets."

The council's enforcement officers issued 26 fixed penalty notices for littering between April 2017 and March 2018.

To report littering or fly-tipping in the borough, visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk.