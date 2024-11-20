​FC lose to Flackwell Heath

FC's management team oversaw a defeat on Saturday.

​Biggleswade FC sit just two points above the SPL Division One Central relegation zone after losing 3-2 at home to Flackwell Heath on Saturday.

They found themselves three goals down by the 47th minute, Dan Bond reducing the arrears on the hour mark and then a consolation deep into stoppage time from Adam Tilson not proving enough.

Tuesday’s game at Aylesbury United was then postponed due to a frozen pitch in Chesham.​

FC have games in hand on those above and below them but will be looking for a return to winning ways this weekend when they host Hertford Town who sit just one place and three points above them in the league, FC having played three games fewer.