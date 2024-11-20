​FC lose to Flackwell Heath

By Mark Duffy
Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 11:23 GMT
FC's management team oversaw a defeat on Saturday.FC's management team oversaw a defeat on Saturday.
FC's management team oversaw a defeat on Saturday.
​Biggleswade FC sit just two points above the SPL Division One Central relegation zone after losing 3-2 at home to Flackwell Heath on Saturday.

They found themselves three goals down by the 47th minute, Dan Bond reducing the arrears on the hour mark and then a consolation deep into stoppage time from Adam Tilson not proving enough.

Tuesday’s game at Aylesbury United was then postponed due to a frozen pitch in Chesham.​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FC have games in hand on those above and below them but will be looking for a return to winning ways this weekend when they host Hertford Town who sit just one place and three points above them in the league, FC having played three games fewer.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice