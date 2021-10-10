Firefighters were called to 1st 4 Pets on Bath Street at about 4.30pm on Saturday and worked through the night to contain the blaze.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and the owner had confirmed no animals were kept inside overnight.

Incident commander Steve Ratcliffe said: "The business owner and his family were in the building at the time of the fire, they attempted to tackle the fire without success.

In a Tweet, the fire service said: "Incident ongoing, fast actions from initial crews have undoubtedly saved property here!"

"They got themselves out OK."

A spokeswoman said firefighters had found the blaze "started accidentally".

She said it was "due to a naked flame coming into contact with combustible materials".

It is thought the fire started on the first floor and spread to the roof and ground floor.

The fire crews left the scene at about 5.15am.