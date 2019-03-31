Families release picture of 'wonderful' newlywed Chesterfield couple who died in motorbike crash

The families of a newlywed Chesterfield couple who died after a crash in Sheffield have released a picture of them.

Ben Rybka, 38, and his wife Amy Rybka, 30, were riding a motorcycle along the A616 on Thursday, March 21 when they collided with an articulated lorry.

Ben Rybka, 38, and his wife Amy Rybka, 30, died after their motorbike collided with a lorry.

Ben was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife, Amy Rybka, was taken to hospital, where she later died on Wednesday, March 27.

Ben’s family paid tribute to the couple: “Our family are heartbroken following the loss of our loving son Ben Rybka and wonderful daughter in law Amy following their tragic accident on March 21.

Amy’s family added: “Due to a tragic accident, it is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of our newly married children, Amy and Ben Rybka.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "This is an extremely difficult time for both families. They are being supported by specialist officers and they ask that their privacy is respected.

"An investigation into their death continues and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, especially any motorists travelling along the A616 who may hold dashcam footage."

Please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 261 of 21 March 2019.