Ex Spireites boss 'very interested' in the Scotland job

Former Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell is 'very interested' in the Scottish national team vacancy.

National press north of the border have reported that Caldwell has contacted chief executive of the Scottish Football Association Stewart Regan to throw his hat in the ring for the national vacancy.

And the Derbyshire Times understands the 35-year-old is very interested in the position now that Michael O'Neill has opted to remain the Northern Ireland manager.

Celtic legend Caldwell, who was in charge of the Spireites for just eight months, has been out of work since he was sacked by Proact chiefs in September last year.

Caldwell was unable to keep Town in League One after taking over from Danny Wilson in January 2017 and a poor start to this season in League Two cost him his job.

In 29 matches as Spireites manager he won three times.

Before arriving at the Proact Caldwell was manager of Wigan, with whom he won the League One title.

Caldwell represented his country 55 times as a player.