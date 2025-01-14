Evo drive lined up for Metcalfe

Chris Metcalfe is set to race an Alpine A110 Evo GT4 car this season (Photo courtesy of JEP)

​Chris Metcalfe has been lined-up to drive an Alpine A110 GT4 Evo in European GT4 Series events during the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French Alpine car is popular in both the Stephane Ratel Organisation (SRO) promoted European GT4 Series and the FFSA French GT4 Championship, and Metcalfe has been asked to drive an example of the car by the Belgian-based EJ Automotive team.

EJ Automotive have recently been running Alpine-built Renault Clio Cup cars in races in Belgium, notably at the Zolder track, and Metcalfe is now scheduled to undertake tests in one of these cars prior to graduation to the GT4 machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking this week, Metcalfe said: "I have been asked to drive a Renault Clio Cup car in a test before the start of the season, and that will lead to an MSVR British Championship race outing at Silverstone in April.

"The plan is to then continue to test the Clio before moving to the rear-wheel-drive Alpine A110 GT4 Evo for races in France and Belgium - including Spa-Francorchamps."

Jurgen Evers, the team principal of EJ Automotive said: "We have built our team around the Alpine constructed Renault Clio Cup cars, but we know that Chris has good experience and the desire to race in GT4.

"We have run GT cars before and so this extra project both interests and excites us. It will be an extension to our current schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know Chris can do a good job in the car and we also know he is popular on and off track which is a bonus for a project like this as it is important to us."

Alongside its GT4 Customer Racing activities, the French Alpine brand is well-known and represented in the FIA F1 World Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship and also the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where one of its leads drivers is Mick Schumacher.

The 2025 European GT4 Series will start at Circuit Paul Ricard in France during April, with its Spa-Francorchamps round of the championship taking place during the track's 24 Hour Race event in June.