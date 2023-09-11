Everything we know about Clay Cross incident that saw police uncover two bodies at property

Two bodies were found in Clay Cross last night – and here is everything we know about the incident.

Derbyshire Police confirmed today that they had discovered two bodies at an address in Clay Cross.

The force were first called at 10.30pm yesterday (Sunday, September 10) after receiving a report concerning two fatalities at a property in Pankhurst Place.

A cordon remained in place at the scene today, with one officer guarding the entrance to a property and another forensics officer seen entering the address.

The force said that enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths are underway. They confirmed that no one else is being sought in connection with the discovery of the deceased pair, and that this remains an isolated incident.

The two individuals have yet to be formally identified by the police, but their family members have been informed, along with HM Coroner’s Service. Derbyshire Police added that post mortem examinations had also been arranged.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into the incident, enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances. At this time no one else is being sought and it remains an isolated event."

1 . B4A43999-2613-48BE-A1F5-9A450D7F44DD.jpeg Two bodies were found by officers last night in Clay Cross. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Investigations continue Officers found two bodies inside a property in Clay Cross yesterday evening. Photo: DT Photo Sales