Everything we know about Clay Cross incident that saw police uncover two bodies at property

Two bodies were found in Clay Cross last night – and here is everything we know about the incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST

Derbyshire Police confirmed today that they had discovered two bodies at an address in Clay Cross.

The force were first called at 10.30pm yesterday (Sunday, September 10) after receiving a report concerning two fatalities at a property in Pankhurst Place.

A cordon remained in place at the scene today, with one officer guarding the entrance to a property and another forensics officer seen entering the address.

The force said that enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths are underway. They confirmed that no one else is being sought in connection with the discovery of the deceased pair, and that this remains an isolated incident.

The two individuals have yet to be formally identified by the police, but their family members have been informed, along with HM Coroner’s Service. Derbyshire Police added that post mortem examinations had also been arranged.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo: DT

Photo: DT

