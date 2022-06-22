Evacuated residents allowed to return to their homes as gas leak in Derbyshire village is repaired

This morning, the area around Brackenfield Lane in Wessington was declared safe by Cadent Gas engineers. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue crews have left the site.
Gas engineers will remain in attendance to give advice to residents – who may now return to their homes after being evacuated yesterday.
At around 10.46am on Tuesday, June 21, fire crews were deployed to the village after a member of the public reported the smell of gas.
After discovering a ruptured gas pipe on a farmer’s field, firefighters evacuated around 30 properties on the Brackenfield View estate. The area was cordoned off to allow for emergency repairs – which have now been completed.