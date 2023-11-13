Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local retailer has donated £2,500 to community organisations across Derby.

The donations were made as part of Central Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund and split across four good causes, including foodbanks, schools, and community groups.

Among the recipients was Scropton Riding for the Disabled, which provides life-changing activities with horses to support the health and wellbeing of people living with additional needs and disabilities. Through the Community Dividend Fund, Central Co-op subsidised more than 140 sessions for both adults and children, allowing them to get hands-on experiences with horses while keeping active.

The team at Scropton Riding for the Disabled benefitted from Central Co-op's Community Dividend Fund

Donations were also made towards supporting groups helping other people in need within the Derby community. These include funding given to Revive Healthy Living to purchase and distribute heated blankets to those most at risk ahead of winter, and to All Christians Together who run a local food bank and provide financial advice sessions to the public.

Sunny Days Preschool Nursery in Ripley also received funds towards its garden renovation to improve its drainage and ensure children have access to outdoor play facilities all year round. The improvements also saw the installation of new facilities within the garden area including a sandpit, vegetable patch, obstacle course and seating area.

Central Co-op – which has 12 stores across Derbyshire – has now re-opened entries to its Community Dividend Fund. As part of the scheme, the Society invests a percentage of its trading profit into local community projects, nominated by Members, to support the communities it operates within.

Amie Walker, Trustee at Scropton Riding for the Disabled, said: “We know that many people with disabilities in the community are finding it harder than ever to stay active. Thanks to Central Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund, we’ve been able to host a number of horse care sessions for those who need it most, which has been a lifeline to so many people in our community. On behalf of the charity, I’d like to say a big thank you to Central Co-op for their donation.”

Sarah Dickens, Chief Member, Customer, and People Officer at Central Co-op said: “We’re pleased to be able to support local organisations in Derby through our Community Dividend Fund.

“Investing in and supporting the communities we operate within remains a priority as a Co-operative, and the Community Dividend Fund is just one way that we do this. We are only able to make these donations thanks to people supporting their local Central Co-op stores, so I’d like to share a big thank you to those that have helped to make the fund happen.

“All of the recipients are worthy causes that will help those in the community thrive, and we are excited to continue to support good causes in Derby with our next round of funding. Entries are now open, and we’d like to invite groups in the area to submit their applications.”

The deadline for Central Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund is 30 November 2023. For more information, please visit centralcoop.co.uk/community.