‘Essential repairs’ as burst pipe shots large swathes of water 100ft into the air in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burst pipe at Ripley Road in Ambergate was seen shooting water 100 feet into the air on Wednesday (February 21) and Thursday (February 22).

Engineers contracted by Severn Trent have been working to isolate the burst that occurred at about 2pm on Wednesday (February 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathon Wroe, Severn Trent Network Control Lead, said: “Our teams have been working hard following one of our bigger water pipes bursting.

A burst pipe at Ripley Road in Ambergate has been seen shooting water 100 feet into the air earlier this week. (Photo: SWNS)

"The good news is that everyone’s water continues to remain on, and teams were quickly on site to work hard to stop the flow of water. The focus now is on making any essential repairs and getting everything back to normal as soon as we can.”