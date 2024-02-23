‘Essential repairs’ as burst pipe shots large swathes of water 100ft into the air in Derbyshire
A burst pipe at Ripley Road in Ambergate was seen shooting water 100 feet into the air on Wednesday (February 21) and Thursday (February 22).
Engineers contracted by Severn Trent have been working to isolate the burst that occurred at about 2pm on Wednesday (February 21).
Jonathon Wroe, Severn Trent Network Control Lead, said: “Our teams have been working hard following one of our bigger water pipes bursting.
"The good news is that everyone’s water continues to remain on, and teams were quickly on site to work hard to stop the flow of water. The focus now is on making any essential repairs and getting everything back to normal as soon as we can.”
It is not yet known what caused the burst or when the issue will be fully resolved.