In recent years, the organisation has grown considerably to offer new and unique services to benefit the people of Erewash and the wider Derbyshire area.

Erewash Voluntary Action - CVS is a local charity which supports voluntary and community groups, encouraging them to develop their activities for the benefit of the community. In more recent years, the organisation has taken on contracts with the Primary Care Network to deliver Social Prescribing for patients referred by local GPs.

The Derbyshire Mental Health forum is also a key part of Erewash Voluntary Action, providing support to voluntary sector organisations working to improve the mental health of people in Derbyshire. Some of the more recent work includes raising awareness of mental health and suicide prevention with a range of community organisations and workplaces across Derbyshire and Derby.

Erewash Voluntary Action's new logo.

Erewash Voluntary Action also strives to tackle isolation and loneliness through its Community Development work, operating various networks and providing a shopping service to people who need it the most. There is also a Home from Hospital coordinator based at EVA which provides practical support for vulnerable people leaving hospital, or those living at home but at risk of being admitted.

Erewash voluntary Action now has a new updated website, which brings together all the services offered in one place. This rebrand includes a new logo and with it a new focus on providing the best possible services to people living within the Erewash community.Stella Scott CEO said: “I am delighted that Erewash Voluntary Action has today completed its rebrand to proudly showcase the work we do all year round for residents living in Erewash and the wider Derbyshire area. From volunteering services to help people stay independent within their own homes to providing groups with the practical help and support they need to understand Mental Health in our community.”

“Our volunteer centre also celebrates 40 years of serving local people this year. Whilst the work of the centre is so important, it wouldn’t be possible without people donating their time and energy to giving back to a good cause day in, day out. The volunteers make our service what it is.”

“Our old branding did not reflect how much Erewash Voluntary Action has grown and whilst change can be difficult for anyone, we embrace change at this organisation to always find ways to be better for our community. As part of this work, we are also recruiting new staff and will be advertising some exciting new positions on our website and via our social media channels.”