Watch: Fire crews rescue badger - after it falls into deep water in Derbyshire
Published 30th Aug 2024, 21:46 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 21:57 BST
Photos and video show Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and a Derbyshire badger group joining forces to save a badger.
South Derbyshire Badger Group and Mid Derbyshire Badger Group were called to help a badger, which fell into a deep shear-sided pond on Wednesday, August 28.
Assistance from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue was needed and soon crew from Swadlincote Fire Station were called.
Two firefighters got into the water to bring the scared animal to safety before South Derbyshire Badger Group took the badger in convoy straight to the vets for assessment.
The vets judged that the exhausted badger was healthy but needed a great deal of rest so it spent the night with South Derbyshire Badger Group.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Huge Well Done to Fire and Rescue. They were absolute stars!”
