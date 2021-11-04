Watch Autumnwatch presenter Michaela Strachan present Derbyshire project to protect bumblebees with national award

Pollinating the Peak, a Peak District-based initiative run by the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, was crowned Project of the Year.

It was recognised for its efforts to educate communities, schools and individuals about these insects.

Sally Cuckney, Project Manager at the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, said: “We’re honoured to have won this National Lottery Award and we’re grateful to everybody who voted for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pollinating the Peak, Lotteyr Good Cause Award. Photography by Alex Wilkinson Media

“With help and support from the National Lottery, we have engaged thousands of people across Derbyshire to help raise awareness, provide habitats and give people the skills to love and care for our precious bumblebees.

“Locally, we have a team of amazing volunteers that are making such a difference, and it’s so important that we get kids and young people connected back to nature.”

Pollinating the Peak faced stiff competition from around 1500 projects to reach the public voting stage. After a four-week voting window, Pollinating the Peak emerged as this year's Project of the Year, beating 15 other finalists with almost 4,000 votes online and on social media.

Michaela Strachan said: “I think Pollinating the Peak won because it's so inclusive, and what really connects the project with local communities is that it shows people what they can do to help.

Pollinating the Peak, Lotteyr Good Cause Award. Photography by Alex Wilkinson Media

“With COP26, it's overwhelming- there are so many massive problems where we don’t have a clue how to help. I think it's really important to have these projects where you can actively make a difference.

“If we can make a difference and start caring about our own patch, then you want to go further and start contributing to bigger projects.”

Bumblebees play a vital role in pollinating plants and commercial crops, such as tomatoes, peas, apples and strawberries. The Bumblebee Conservation Trust estimates that they contribute £600 million per annum to the UK economy, but the bumblebee population here has plummeted over the last 80 years, leading to serious concerns about the future of our ecosystem.

This inspired the charity to establish Pollinating the Peak, which aims to reverse the terminal decline of bumblebees in the Peak District while educating the public about the importance of these insects and how best to care for them.

Pollinating the Peak, Lotteyr Good Cause Award. Photography by Alex Wilkinson Media

The project has helped secure the future of the Bilberry bumblebee, a Peak District priority species, and other local bumblebees by improving habitat conditions and monitoring bumblebee populations.

This scheme was boosted by £967,200 of National Lottery funding, which has helped it engage with more than 20,000 people across the Peak District over the last five years.

This support has enabled the project to deliver bumblebee workshops in schools, provide free online resources and create the hugely popular ‘What’s that bumblebee’ app.

Ros Kerslake CBE, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “From bumblebee surveys in their own back yards to embarking on careers as conservationists, the inspiring Pollinating the Peak project has enabled so many people to make a positive impact for bumblebees and their habitats.

Pollinating the Peak, Lotteyr Good Cause Award. Photography by Alex Wilkinson Media

“It has never been more important for us all to take action for the future of our natural world and National Lottery funding for projects such as this remains vital.

“Congratulations to everyone involved, this award is well deserved.”