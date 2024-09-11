Volunteers scrub graffiti from 350m-year-old rock at Peak District beauty spot
‘Ranger Tom’ led a small band of merry men up to Robin Hood’s Cave, on Stanage Edge overlooking the Hope Valley, to remove paint and scratches from the face of the Carboniferous Period rocks.
The cave is said to have been a bolthole for the legendary Medieval hero – Little John is buried nearby in Hathersage – and it appears visitors some decided to channel that outlaw spirit into more destructive ventures, some seemingly dated to just a few weeks ago.
After removing the most visible signs of vandalism, the rocks will be allowed to continue weathering naturally again.
A PDNPA spokesperson said: “Whether you're hiding from the sheriff or hiding from the wind and rain, Robin Hood's cave isn't the place to leave your mark. These formations have been around for millions of years, and that's how we'd like them to stay."
While the tale shines a light on the vital work of volunteers in the park, it provoked both gratitude and anger among those who read about it online.
One regular visitor said: “Why are some people incapable of going anywhere without scrawling their name all over stuff. It’s not clever and it’s not art.”
Another added: “What is the matter with people defacing something that's evolved over all those years into the beauty it is today.”
Acknowledging the many reactions, the PDNPA spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to see the positive response on social media to the hard work of our rangers and volunteers in helping to remove the spray paint left by a small number of visitors to Stanage Edge.
“We understand that everyone wants to have a lasting memory of the Peak District, but those memories are best kept in our minds to share with others, or in the photographs on the devices we all have in our pockets every day.”
PDNPA will be celebrating similar projects over the National Parks Big Weekend of Volunteering, September 20-22, and promoting opportunities for new volunteers to get involved.
For more information on helping out in the park, go to peakdistrict.gov.uk/looking-after/volunteering.
