Police have shared a video in a bid to trace a woman who was seen walking five dogs near a reservoir in Derbyshire.

The incident happened just before 4 pm on Wednesday, June 19, on the east side of Howden Dam in Bamford.

The woman with a small toddler was seen walking five dogs, which were not on leads. A witness said one of the dogs seemed to be a sausage dog.

Some of the dogs chased and attacked a sheep and a lamb resulting in them running into the reservoir to get away from the attack where they both drowned.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have now shared a video as they launched an appeal to trace the dog walker.